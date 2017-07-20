Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi High Court asks police to submit status report in three days

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Subramanian Swamy had filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the court on July 6 claiming that there was an “inordinate delay” in the probe. (File photo) Sunanda Pushkar death case: Subramanian Swamy had filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the court on July 6 claiming that there was an “inordinate delay” in the probe. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi Police to submit a status report within three days into the ongoing probe in the death case of Sunanda Pushkar, the wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The court’s direction came during the hearing on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea for a court-monitored probe by a CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the case. Swamy had filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the court on July 6 claiming there was an “inordinate delay” in the probe.

The Bench comprising Justices G S Sistani and Chander Shekhar had asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the CBI and the Delhi Police to specify the current status of the case. The next hearing in the case is on August 1.

The petition filed by Swamy stated: “Sunanda Pushkar’s case is an extreme example of the slow-motion of the criminal justice process and the extent to which it can be subverted by the rich and influential. The fact that influential political personalities and their henchmen are involved in this case presents an added dimension to the issue and raises questions on the efficacy of the existing systems and practices to counter the moves of such influential persons facing serious criminal charges.”

ANI quoted Swamy: “Delhi Police said that they have no objection to a CBI inquiry if the court so decides.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police had on July 14 told a city court that they cannot “de-seal” the five-star hotel suite where Pushkar was found dead as they are yet to reach a “definite conclusion” on her death. The court had ordered the police to reply after the administration of the south Delhi hotel filed a plea to de-seal suite number 345 that was sealed on January 17, 2014, after Pushkar’s body was found there. The body was found a day after her spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Twitter over her alleged affair with Tharoor.

