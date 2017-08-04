Sunanda Pushkar case: My duty to co-operate with courts, not in a witch hunt by ‘banana republic’ channel, says Tharoor

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV saying he will not cooperate in a witch hunt by a ‘banana republic’ channel. Sunanda Pushkar death case: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV saying he will not cooperate in a witch hunt by a ‘banana republic’ channel.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed journalist Arnab Goswami and his Republic TV on Friday when he said it is his duty to co-operate with police and courts, not in a witch-hunt by a ‘banana republic’ channel. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted today: “My duty is to co-operate with the police, courts, legally-constituted authorities. Not w/ a witch-hunt by a “banana republic” channel.” His remarks come hours after the Delhi High Court ordered journalist Arnab Goswami and his channel Republic TV to respect Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s ‘right to silence’ in the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

The court also sought a response from journalist Arnab Goswami and his channel Republic TV on Tharoor’s plea to refrain from “misreporting” his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death. Justice Manmohan issued notice to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV after the Congress leader alleged that they continued to engage in “defaming and maligning” him despite an assurance given in the court on May 29 by their counsel. The bench took note of his plea and said: “You (Goswami and the channel) have to respect Tharoor’s right to silence.” Also Read: Delhi HC notice to Arnab Goswami: Respect Tharoor’s right to silence

Appearing from Shashi Tharoor, senior advocate Salman Khurshid submitted that the court must direct Goswami and the channel to not mention the expression ‘murder of Sunanda Pushkar’, as it is yet to be established by a competent court that her death was “murder”, to ensure the trial was not prejudiced.

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV’s counsel senior advocate Sandeep Sethi said they have only placed the actual evidence and the police report while broadcasting the news. Advocate Sethi contended: “We have not called him a murderer in any of the news broadcasts on the channel (Republic channel).”

My duty is to co-operate with the police, courts, legally-constituted authorities. Not w/ a witch-hunt by a “banana republic” channel. http://t.co/nScgkNaBzl — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2017

However, the judge said that he had asked the counsel who had assured that names would not be taken. “They will have to abide by that,” the judge said. Replying to this, advocate Sethi said: “My client stands by what was assured by me.”

The court has now fixed the matter for further hearing on August 16.

The high court was hearing an application moved by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in his pending Rs 2 crore defamation suit against journalist Arnab Goswami and his channel Republic TV for allegedly making defamatory remarks against him while airing news in relation with the mysterious death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Shashi Tharoor’s wife Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. The matter is still under investigation.

