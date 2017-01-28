Sunanda Pushkar death: Another medical report ‘inconclusive’, probe to focus on her chats

Another forensic report on Sunanda Pushkar’s laptop from a lab in Ahmedabad is also awaited. (File photo) Another forensic report on Sunanda Pushkar’s laptop from a lab in Ahmedabad is also awaited. (File photo)

A new medical board constituted to examine findings of reports by the FBI and AIIMS into the death of Sunanda Pushkar has failed to submit conclusive results. Police sources said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Pushkar’s death had received the report two weeks ago. Sources said an “inconclusive” result was submitted by a board of four doctors from Delhi, Chandigarh and Puducherry, set up in June to provide a final opinion on the FBI and AIIMS reports on Pushkar’s viscera.

With another medical board report proving inconclusive, the SIT is now awaiting Pushkar’s Blackberry Messenger chat transcripts.

Sources said investigators had secured permission from a US court to expedite the BBM chats, which were found to be deleted after her death.

Another forensic report on Pushkar’s laptop from a lab in Ahmedabad is also awaited.

After a forensic laboratory ascertained that the cause of her death was poisoning, the SIT sent her viscera to the FBI for further testing. The FBI report, which was submitted in October 2015, could not isolate the poison but ruled out radioactive chemicals.

The FBI report was sent to the AIIMS forensic board, which also concluded death due to poisoning, with the presence of anti-anxiety drug Alprax in her stomach.