Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty summoned over using ‘derogatory’ word in an interview

Salman Khan (left) and Shilpa Shetty.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty have been issued summons by the deputy SP of Churu, Rajasthan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a particular community in an interview on December 22, ANI reported. Film analyst Komal Nahta has also been summoned.

A day after the interview, the Rojgar Aghari Republican Party of India had filed a police complaint in Mumbai against the two stars for using the word ‘bhangi’ on a public platform and hurting the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community.

However, Shilpa Shetty had later issued an apology on Twitter saying: “Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of hurting anyone’s feelings… I apologize if they have. I’m proud to belong to a country that boasts of diverse castes and creeds and I respect each one of them.”

