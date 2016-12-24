Summoned in 2011 case, AAP’s Goa CM pick claims harassment

Elvis Gomes Elvis Gomes

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Goa chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes over his alleged involvement in a 2011 land conversion case. This comes four days after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal named Gomes as his party’s candidate for the state’s top post ahead of the polls in 2017.

Watch What Else Is making News

Gomes, 53, called the summon an attempt to harass him. “I will not be distracted. I had filed a criminal writ petition in the high court challenging the FIR,’’ he told The Indian Express. “They are deliberately trying to drag me into something which occurred two months before I got posted to the Goa Housing Board.’’

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the former Goa Civil service officer and the AAP leader in June. Elvis Gomes is accused of not adhering to land acquisition procedure in a property measuring over 30,000 square metres at Madgaon. Gomes has clarified that he was not Goa Housing Board Chairman when the decision for conversion was taken in 2011.

Former Goa ministers Nilkanth Harlankar and Jose Philip D’Souza were questioned earlier this week in connection with the case. Harlankar and D’souza are likely to contest the polls as Congress and Nationalist Congress Party candidates, respectively.

Gomes said that the timing of the summon was suspicious. “Look at the timing when summons are issued. Anyone can understand why summons were sent.’’ He added that he would appear before the investigating officer and is not afraid. “The case filed against me is false. They are trying to paint me with different brush but that paint will not stick.’’

— With PTI inputs