Summer Woes: Mohali to seek more water from Kajauli waterworks

Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil accompanied by councillors and officers at Kajauli waterworks on Thursday. Express Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil accompanied by councillors and officers at Kajauli waterworks on Thursday. Express

TO CATER to the increasing demand for drinking water in the city, the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) will seek more water from Kajauli Waterworks. Punjab Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Labour Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that he will soon meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and discuss the issue with him.

The labour minister chaired a meeting of the MC officials here on Thursday and discussed the shortage of drinking water supply in Mohali. He was apprised of the problem by the MC officials. “It is a long-pending issue. Residents of the city face problems in summer due to the erring drinking water supply, but I will request the CM to allow increase in the supply of water from Kajauli so that the problem could be solved,” said Sidhu. At present, the city has a demand for around 29 million gallons per day (MGD) water while the supply is around 15 MGD. The major share of the water supply comes from Kajauli which is around 10 MGD while the rest comes from tube wells dug in different parts of the city.

Sidhu also said that keeping in view the residents’ demand, the city bus service would also begin soon. He said that free training of dairy development, piggery, fishery, poultry and other allied occupations would be given to the youngsters in districts as these occupations have a huge scope of income. The minister further stated that the animal husbandry department in association with Markfed was going to establish a meat processing plant in the state from where meat would be exported and it would also add to the state revenue. He added that the government was also considering expansion of the Verka plant so that cattle farmers could gain maximum rates of milk.

