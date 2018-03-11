Unusual start to summer in Maharashtra: Heat wave over Konkan, that too in March

Even Ratnagiri and Mumbai recorded 37.4 degree Celsius each, making the start of this summer season rather unusual. (Representational image/Files) Even Ratnagiri and Mumbai recorded 37.4 degree Celsius each, making the start of this summer season rather unusual. (Representational image/Files)

While Maharashtra is not new to heat waves, generally experienced in May, this summer season, it has arrived a bit early, especially in the Konkan sub-division. It began in the middle of February itself, and between February 28 and March 1, some places in the state, like Bhira, had already recorded temperatures over 40 degree Celsius, almost five degree Celsius above normal.

Even Ratnagiri and Mumbai recorded 37.4 degree Celsius each, making the start of this summer season rather unusual. The western coast of the state, along the Konkan, generally does not experience heat waves as the continuous flow of sea breeze keeps a check on the rising day temperatures and any excess heat is well absorbed by the oceans. This year, Saurashtra region of Gujarat has faced widespread heat wave conditions that has affected the neighbouring Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra, but the primary reason for the “early and uncommon” heat wave in parts of the state has been the warm and continuous flow of easterly winds, according to weather scientists.

The pattern of these winds blowing over from the Bay of Bengal, that otherwise prevail over much northerly latitudes, has been observed to be changing in recent years. At the time of seasonal change, that is, at the onset of summers in March, these winds, while arriving near the west coast, influence the already hot and humid local conditions and aggravate it. For instance, at Bhira, an area that is landlocked by hilly-terrains, the maximum temperature shoots up by 5 degrees or more.

When does IMD declare heat wave ?

IMD declares a heat wave when temperatures touch 45 degree Celsius or are at least 5 degree Celsius above normal for that place. Vidarbha in Maharashtra is considered part of what is called the Core Heat-wave Zone (CHZ), where multiple instances of heat waves during the three-month season are reported. During this period, maximum temperatures recorded at Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati and other stations routinely cross 45 degrees.

Other regions falling under this zone include meteorological subdivisions of Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with areas in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

IMD’s seasonal forecast

The summer season forecast issued by IMD on February 28 has said that the summer this year is going to be harsher and hotter than the previous years. This, as the average maximum temperature calculated for the whole of the country was found to have jumped by a degree Celsius. And, this means that day temperatures will remain above normal at least by a degree Celsius on most of the days during March to May, especially for regions in the west and central parts of India. In addition, a 52 per cent probability of experiencing hotter days is on the cards along the core heat-wave zone.

Outlook for Maharashtra

Vidarbha is the main subdivision where heat waves are commonly experienced year after year. But, the picture is rapidly changing with neighbouring Marathwada and some parts of Madhya Maharashtra too beginning to face extreme heat during summer months, mainly in May. With the summers of 2018 already likely to be hotter than recent years, IMD has hinted at the second round heat-wave to return to neighbouring Telangana and eastern parts of the country during March 8 and March 14. This is most likely to influence Vidarbha. Places like Akola, Bramhapuri, Washim have already, since the beginning of March, experienced hotter than normal days when the maximum temperatures touched the 40 degrees mark. Overall, the mercury is expected to remain up anywhere by 4 degrees to 6 degrees till March 15, after which a slight fall can be expected.

Impact

A few cities in Maharashtra have been reeling under hot conditions right from the beginning of the season. During most of these days, the maximum temperatures have remained above climatological normals for the period. Zilla Parishad schools in Pune district altered their school timings and made it between 7am to 12 noon since March 1. Similarly, several districts in Konkan in March 2018 made changes in school timings and issued warning to the local tribal residents to not venture outdoors during the peak afternoon hours.

Till date, in both these cases, the local district administration had never asked schools to change timings until it was April, the final month of the academic year.

