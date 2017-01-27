Bengal: Renowned artist jumps to death

Renowned artist and illustrator Sumitro Basak (38) allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping from his sixth-floor flat in Sonarpur area of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

According to police sources, his body was recovered outside South High Apartment, where he had been living for the past three years. No suicide note was recovered from the site, police said. Basak, who was also associated with a Bengali newspaper group as an illustrator, had been upset for the past few days, sources said.

“A security guard alerted all of us after he heard a loud sound. We rushed to the spot and found him in a pool of blood. We heard that he was upset due to professional issues. But, no one knows why he suddenly took this extreme step,” Ward 29 councillor Abhro Mukherjee, who stays in the same building, told The Indian Express.

“He was in depression and prima facie it is suicide. We have registered a case of unnatural death and the body has been sent for autopsy,” said an official.

Investigators are probing both his personal and professional lives to see what may have forced him to take the step.

An alumnus of Kala Bhavana, Santiniketan, Basak was interested in depicting contradictions of the contemporary times, the struggle for survival, as well as life in the rural hinterlands. He borrowed from pop art as well the various elements of modern India, including its advertisements, films and billboards. Selected to participate in the STRARTA Art Fair in London in 2013, he had participated in several national and international exhibitions.

A celebrated set of work by him was the 2013 exhibition “Fuxnama: Recent Works by Sumitro Basak” at CIMA art gallery in Kolkata. Rakhi Sarkar, director of CIMA gallery, says, “His work was extremely powerful and also cynical. He was a sensitive young man, who used bright and brilliant colours. He was doing really well.”