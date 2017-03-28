Delhi confidential: New Year Bash

Sumitra Mahajan Sumitra Mahajan

To celebrate the Hindu New Year, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has decided to host a luncheon for MPs and parliamentary staff on Tuesday. Since it is a working day, special arrangements are being made for the officials and staff who will not be able to leave office. Food packets are supposed to be delivered to the rooms and desks of all such officers. The Speaker had recently hosted a dinner at her residence for all women MPs on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Lull On List

Despite clear orders from the Central Administrative Tribunal, the Railway Ministry is not recasting the seniority list of its Railway Board Secretariat Service. Several promotions are stuck as a result. After losing the case once, the ministry’s review plea this month was also rejected. The ministry was ordered to recast the seniority list as it impacted the careers of several employees, but it seems to be in no hurry. It is learnt that the ministry is considering a new formula — different from the one approved by the tribunal — to recast the seniority list.

Siding With Humour

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien caused much mirth in the Opposition benches on Monday when he took a jibe at Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav for changing his political affiliation. When Kurien skipped his name while calling out ministers for laying of parliamentary papers, Yadav got up to say, “Kya aap hame bhool rahe hain, Sir? (Are you forgetting me, Sir)”. Kurien shot back: “Nahi. Aapko kaise bhool sakte hain. Idhar se udhar jane par itna fark kaise ho sakta hai (No. How can I forget you? Does going from this side to another make so much difference?)”. Yadav, who was formerly in the RJD, could not stop laughing. Nor could others. “I appreciate your sense of humour,” said SP MP Jaya Bachchan.

Missing The Camp

CPI MP D Raja has so far refused to enrol himself for Aadhaar, in keeping with his opposition to the scheme that seeks to grant a unique number to every Indian resident. But he is a worried man these days. He has been receiving repeated messages that his PAN card would be deactivated if he does not get it linked with Aadhaar. On Monday, when Raja began making enquiries about the procedure of enrolment, he got to know that a special camp for MPs had just ended last week.

Mystery Meet

On March 24, Twitter handles @myogiadityanath and @CMOfficeUP, both verified accounts of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, posted a photograph of his meeting with Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh. Standing next to Adityanath on the left in the photo was Shambhu Singh, a personal staffer of the Union minister. Shambhu Singh, who is facing an investigation by CBI, ED and Delhi Police, however denied having attended the meeting. He claimed he was not even in Delhi. The photo (above), however, was later re-tweeted by his boss V K Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now