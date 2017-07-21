Lok Sabha Speaker calls on President-elect, congratulates him

President-elect Ram Nath Kovind won the election against Opposition candidate Meira Kumar with over 7 lakh votes. As he is the 14th President of India. (PTI photo) President-elect Ram Nath Kovind won the election against Opposition candidate Meira Kumar with over 7 lakh votes. As he is the 14th President of India. (PTI photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday called on President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and congratulated him on his resounding victory in the presidential polls, officials said. “She met Kovindji at 10, Akbar Road bungalow and greeted him. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes,” a senior official of the Lok Sabha Secretariat said, adding, she was given a warm welcome by him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“Kovindji also praised the Speaker for smoothly running the House so far,” he said. A string of visitors, from Cabinet ministers to party leaders and commoners, had yesterday made a beeline for 10, Akbar Road bungalow, the temporary residence of Kovind, to felicitate him on his victory. They hailed Kovind’s election as the next President, saying he is a humble man who has an understanding of constitutional values that are essential for upholding the democratic ethos of the country. A felicitation ceremony for Kovind was also held yesterday in the lawns of the bungalow, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and senior party leader Ananth Kumar called on Kovind and presented him bouquets and ‘aangvastra’.

Besides, Prasad and Kumar, the felicitation event was attended by Union ministers J P Nadda, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Ram Vilas Paswan and Harsh Vardhan, and former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa. NDA candidate Kovind defeated the joint opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, garnering more than 65 per cent of the votes in the electoral college.

