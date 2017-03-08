Sumitra Hazarika receives Nari Shakti award

President Pranab Mukherjee honours former athlete Sumitra Hazarika of Assam at the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2016 function at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee honours former athlete Sumitra Hazarika of Assam at the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2016 function at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Assam’s woman activist Sumitra Hazarika on Thursday received the Nari Shakti Award from President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Hazarika is the President of Mission for Integration, Gender Equalization, Harmony and Fight against Threat (MIGHT) and was the only Assamese to receive the award this year, an official release said in Guwahati.

Watch What Else is Making News



Hazarika said it was a proud moment for her to have received the coveted award and hoped this would inspire and motivate her to further the cause of women’s empowerment in the days ahead.

Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Leena Nair said the award instituted by Government of India is to honour women who have exceeded expectations to challenge the status quo and make a lasting contribution to women’s empowerment.

“The Government of India confers these awards on individuals and institutions in recognition of their service to the cause of women. Every year, the awards are an effort to recognize role models who act as catalysts of change for the younger generation,” Nair added.