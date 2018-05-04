Sultanpur: Two weeks after couple elopes, cops find bodies of youth’s parents

The body of the youth’s mother was found in a goods train on Wednesday, while his father’s body was recovered from under a culvert in Pure Baisan village on Thursday. (Representational Image) The body of the youth’s mother was found in a goods train on Wednesday, while his father’s body was recovered from under a culvert in Pure Baisan village on Thursday. (Representational Image)

The father and brothers of a 22-year-old woman allegedly murdered the parents of an 18-year-old man in Sultanpur district, a fortnight after she allegedly eloped with him in March this year. The body of the youth’s mother was found in a goods train on Wednesday, while his father’s body was recovered from under a culvert in Pure Baisan village on Thursday. Based on a complaint filed by the youth’s grandfather, police registered an FIR against the woman’s father and her four brothers, who were booked on charges of murder and destruction of evidence, police said. All five are absconding.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kudwar police station, Nand Kumar Tiwari, said, “Ashwini Pandey, 18, and a woman from his neighborhood, Pratima Pandey, 22, had eloped on March 15. Police found her a month later, after her father got an FIR registered against the youth on charge of abduction.” He further said, “After the woman was found on April 15, we produced her before a court and as she is an adult, the court allowed her to go with Ashwini. The couple then left for Delhi. On April 29, at around 6 pm, the woman’s father, Kashi Prasad Pandey, and her brothers Anup, Ashish, Deepu and Pawan, called the youth’s parents Sunil and Manju Pandey on the pretext of holding a discussion on the issue. Since then, the youth’s parents had been missing. The woman’s family members too were not seen and their house was found to be locked,” the SHO said.

“Next day, Manju’s father filed a complaint against Kashi and his four sons alleging that his daughter and son-in-law had gone to his house and were missing since then. We then started searching for the couple and on Wednesday, we recovered Manju’s body from the bogey of a goods train stationed at Sultanpur station. Today, we recovered the body of Sunil Pandey from under a culvert in the village,” the SHO further said.

The victims appeared to have been beaten to death, but an autopsy report would confirm the exact cause, said Tiwari.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App