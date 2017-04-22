Sulkhan Singh assumes charge as new UP DGP, vows action against cow vigilantes

Sulkhan Singh taking charge as new UP DGP at State Police head office in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 22.04.2017) Sulkhan Singh taking charge as new UP DGP at State Police head office in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 22.04.2017)

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh police chief Sulkan Singh on Saturday promised to take action against “anyone indulging in vigilantism in the name of gau raksha”, insisting that he has the support of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to start launch a crackdown on lawbreakers. His appointment came in the wake of criticism faced by the state police’s anti-romeo squad for their alleged moral policing in the name of cracking down on people accused of stalking women.

“Action will be taken on anyone indulging in vigilantism in the name of gau raksha or anything else, no one has the right to intervene,” Singh was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. He also said the personnel on duty for anti-romeo squads will act and take action only on people with objectionable behavior, according to news agency ANI.



Asserting that his force will work with total impartiality, Singh, a 1980 batch IPS officer, said any “gundagardi” will be acted upon strictly. “Uniform action will be taken against any wrong doer. There will be no bias, whosoever the culprit is or whatever political connection the person flaunts,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. Intensifying crackdown against law-breakers, the new DGP said maximum FIRs will be filed and police will get full freedom to work without fear or pressure from any quarter.

In the first major reshuffle in the top police hierarchy by the Yogi-led government, Singh assumed responsibility as the UP Director General of Police from outgoing Javeed Ahmed, who was relegated to a less important post of DG PAC.

Despite enjoying an impeccable track record, Singh was shunted to posts far below his rank and his seniority during the previous Samajwadi Party regime. His role in bringing about prison reforms is well known. He has stridently worked for human rights of prisoners and improving facilities for inmates.

With inputs from agencies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 2:21 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd