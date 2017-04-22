UP’s new DGP Sulkhan Singh vows action against cow vigilantism: Here’s what he plans to do in the state

Uttar Pradesh New Director genral of Police Sulkhan Singh Taking charge as new DGP of state at State Police head office in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh New Director genral of Police Sulkhan Singh Taking charge as new DGP of state at State Police head office in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh’s newly-appointed Police chief Sulkhan Singh on Saturday said he had the support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to launch a crackdown on those who broke the law, and would take action against “anyone indulging in vigilantism in the name of gau raksha.” Singh’s appointment came in the wake of criticism faced by the state police’s anti-romeo squad for their alleged moral policing in the name of cracking down on people accused of stalking women.

Here is what the new UP DGP said when he assumed office earlier today:

*”In the name of gau rakshaks or moral policing, no one has a right to intervene. Whoever gets into vigilantism on any pretext with be dealt with sternly,” adding “”We will not ask you to reveal your identity.”

*”Those indulging in ‘goondagardi’ and criminal activities will be dealt without mercy. They cannot escape. And even VIPs will not be spared.”

*”My top priority would be to make policing humane and courteous.”

*”My effort will be ensuring unbiased policing and keeping the morale of the force high.”

*”Uniform action will be taken against any wrong doer. There will be no bias, whosoever the culprit is or whatever political connection the person flaunts.”

