Sukma teen alleges rape by security personnel

Her family has also alleged that when they tried to intervene, they were threatened and assaulted by the security personnel. (Representational photo) Her family has also alleged that when they tried to intervene, they were threatened and assaulted by the security personnel. (Representational photo)

A 15-year-old girl, who lives in Chintagufa village, deep inside a Maoist-hit area in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, has alleged that she was raped by a security personnel in the early hours of Sunday. Her family has also alleged that when they tried to intervene, they were threatened and assaulted by the security personnel.

Speaking to mediapersons at the village, the family members said, “Around 4 am on Sunday, three-four men from the forces entered our home. They dragged our daughter to one side, and one of them raped her. The others assaulted and threatened us when we tried to intervene.” The family has also said that they have not gone to the police to register a case so far “out of fear”. They added no medical examination of the victim had taken place yet.

D M Awasthi, Special DG, Anti-Naxal Operations, said, “We have taken cognizance of the case based on media reports and I have asked for a detailed report. We will look into the allegations.”

The allegations have come to the fore when Chief Minister Raman Singh is in Sukma for the past few days as part of the state government’s Lok Suraj Abhiyan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now