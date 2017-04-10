Sukma rape case: Activist Nandini Sundar seeks help from NHRC

DU professor Nandini Sundar. (Source: YouTube screen grab) DU professor Nandini Sundar. (Source: YouTube screen grab)

Activist and academician Nandini Sundar has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asking it to take cognizance of the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in the sensitive Sukma region by security personnel.

The village, Chintagufa, is in a Maoist-infested zone in Chhattisgarh. The girl has said she was raped by security personnel on April 2.

Sundar’s letter said: “The CRPF/police had been patrolling all night around Chintagufa. Around 4 am, they entered the house of the victim, looking for her elder brother who was a sangham member and has left.”

She wrote: “Three men dragged her to a distance and two of them took turns raping her. The other police/CRPF held back the family members who were trying to rescue her and beat them too.”

P Sundar Raj, the DIG of Dantewada, said: “After a complaint was received, one medical examination was at the Sukma hospital, and another at the Jagdalpur hospital, both of which did not show any sexual abuse.”

