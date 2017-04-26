Sukma Naxal attack: Here’s how politicians reacted to the killing of CRPF jawans

Gun salute to Sukma martyrs (Express Photo) Gun salute to Sukma martyrs (Express Photo)

At least 25 CRPF personnel laid down their lives, when hundreds of Naxals lodged a deadliest attack in Chattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday. The target of the attack was the 99-member CRPF battalion when they were providing a security cover to a road construction project.

Here are the reactions of our leaders

Home Minister Rajnath Singh: This is a cold-blooded murder. The sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. Naxalites are using tribals as fodder. Tribals are being used as human shields. The attack was out of desperation. They (Maoists) are against the ongoing development in the tribal areas. But we will not let them succeed. If needed, we will review the anti-Naxalite strategy.

Randeep Surjewala: Did BJP-led Chattisgarh government learn any lesson? Is it not a clear case of Intelligence failure on part of Central and state government? How does the present government propose to tackle Naxalites? The Prime Minister should take decisive action against anti-national forces, who are directly challenging the might of the nation.

Digvijaya Singh alleged govt’s deal with Naxals: I have said this before and am repeating, that Raman Singh and all those BJP leaders who have won from Naxalism-hit areas have struck a deal with Naxals and there is some exchange between them

Demonetisation didn’t solve Naxal issue, says Rahul Gandhi: “Last heard ‘demonetization’ was the Govt’s strategy to neutralize Naxalism. I hope the ‘revised’ strategy has a little more purpose & impact,” tweeted Rahul.

Cong for President’s rule in Chhattisgarh: Dubbing the attack a “heinous act”, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) president Bhupesh Baghel has alleged that the Raman Singh government was responsible for the tragedy. “Raman Singh has been the head of the unified command (of naxal-hit states) for the past 13 years, but even after that there is no coordination between Central armed forces and the state police,” Baghel said. “The BJP government in the state should be dismissed and president’s rule should be imposed,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar blamed the lack of coordination:

The lack of coordination between security forces as well as inadequate security provided to personnel involved in anti-naxal operations for the rising attacks on the forces. The government should revamp the government’s anti-naxal strategy to prevent he forces fro possible attacks by the extremists

“If the government brings a law in the parliament saying that every martyr will get Rs 1 crore compensation, we wil support it,” he said

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury calls for public accountability

Criticising the Centre, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “Today’s tragedy also calls for political responsibility and public accountability. Will we see anyone own this failure?”

First Published on: April 26, 2017 10:44 pm