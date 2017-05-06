Sukma Naxal attack: Ten suspects apprehended from Kukanar, Chhattisgarh, says report

25 CRPF jawans were killed in the attack. 25 CRPF jawans were killed in the attack.

Ten suspects in the Sukma naxal attack were apprehended by the police on Saturday from Kukanar village in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, as reported by news agency ANI.

“Nine persons are arrested from Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas. 10 suspects apprehended from Kukanar for Sukma Naxal attack,” ANI quoted Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek Meena, as saying.

25 CRPF jawans were killed and five others injured in an ambush carried out by Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on April 24. The attack was carried out when the jawans were on a patrolling duty as a road building project was underway in the area.

9 persons arrested from Chintalnar &Chintagufa areas, 10 suspects apprehended from Kukanar for #Sukma Naxal attack: Abhishek Meena, SP Sukma pic.twitter.com/UIKfFOxhXj — ANI (@ANI_news) May 6, 2017

The killing of 25 CRPF jawans caused massive outrage in public and attracted a stern criticism from the Opposition parties. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the investigation into the attack will be carried out properly and that the sacrifice of CRPF jawans will not go in vain.

On Thursday, four other suspected Naxals, including a juvenile, were arrested by CRPF and Chhattisgarh police. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh had also called a high-level meeting in Raipur to discuss the strategy to tackle the Maoists.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd