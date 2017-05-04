Sukma Naxal attack: 11 ‘suspects’ being interrogated

On April 24, Naxals ambushed a team of CRPF near its Burkapal camp under Chintagufa police station killing 25 troopers. (Representational Image) On April 24, Naxals ambushed a team of CRPF near its Burkapal camp under Chintagufa police station killing 25 troopers. (Representational Image)

At least 11 persons are being interrogated for their suspected links to the last week’s Naxal attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, the police said on Thursday.

The suspects were rounded up by the CRPF and the district police force during search operations in Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas of Sukma, Deputy Inspector General (Dantewada region) Sundarraj P told PTI.

“Around 11 suspects are being interrogated in connection with the attack on CRPF personnel in Burkapal area on April 24,” he said clarifying that they have not been detained as yet.

If it is established in their interrogation that they were involved in the attack, then they will be arrested and produced before the court, the DIG added.

On April 24, the Naxals had ambushed a patrolling team of CRPF’s 74th battalion near its Burkapal camp under Chintagufa police station area killing 25 troopers and injuring seven others.

