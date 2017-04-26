Sukma martyrs’ last rites performed, given full state honours

-
Gun salute to Sukma martyrs (Express Photo)
-
A scene from the funeral of Sukma martyrs (Express Photo)
-
Martyr Ram Mehar's body was transported from Sukma to his home in Karnal. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
-
Martyr Ram Mehar's wife Poonam being consoled by relatives. (Source: Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)
-
-
Martyr Ram Mehar's mortal remains being carried to the crematorium. (Source: Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)
-
Hundreds throng the funeral procession of CRPF martyr Ram Mehar. (Source: Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)
-
Martyr Ram Mehar's father Puran Singh pays tribute before lighting the pyre. Mehar was among the 25 CRPF jawans killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
