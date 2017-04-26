Latest News
  • Sukma martyrs’ last rites performed, given full state honours

Sukma martyrs’ last rites performed, given full state honours

A gun salute was also given to them as a mark of respect

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2017 6:31 pm
Updated on April 26, 2017 6:31 pm
  • Sukma martyrs' last rites performed, given full state honours

    Gun salute to Sukma martyrs (Express Photo)

  • Sukma martyrs' last rites performed, given full state honours

    A scene from the funeral of Sukma martyrs (Express Photo)

  • Sukma martyrs' last rites performed, given full state honours

    Martyr Ram Mehar's body was transported from Sukma to his home in Karnal. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

  • Sukma martyrs' last rites performed, given full state honours

    Martyr Ram Mehar's wife Poonam being consoled by relatives. (Source: Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

  • Sukma martyrs' last rites performed, given full state honours

    Martyr Ram Mehar's wife Poonam being consoled by relatives. (Source: Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

  • Sukma martyrs' last rites performed, given full state honours

    Martyr Ram Mehar's mortal remains being carried to the crematorium. (Source: Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

  • Sukma martyrs' last rites performed, given full state honours

    Hundreds throng the funeral procession of CRPF martyr Ram Mehar. (Source: Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

  • Sukma martyrs' last rites performed, given full state honours

    Martyr Ram Mehar's father Puran Singh pays tribute before lighting the pyre. Mehar was among the 25 CRPF jawans killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 6:29 pm
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 26: Latest News