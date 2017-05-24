Sukma: CRPF suspends officer, transfers another

The two officers were leading the contingent that came under attack from Maoists in Burkapal last month in which 25 personnel were killed. The two officers were leading the contingent that came under attack from Maoists in Burkapal last month in which 25 personnel were killed.

Sending a strong message to its officers engaged in anti-Maoist operations, the CRPF has suspended an assistant commandant and transferred a commanding officer in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma. The two officers were leading the contingent that came under attack from Maoists in Burkapal last month in which 25 personnel were killed. The two have been punished for “failure of leadership”.

While Assistant Commandant J Vishwanath, the company commander, has been suspended, the commanding officer of the 74th battalion, Commandant Firoze Kuzur, has been shifted out of Chhattisgarh. The suspension was carried out following “receipt of a preliminary report about shortcomings that might have led to the massacre”, a CRPF official said.

The slain personnel, belonging to the ‘Delta’ company of the 74th battalion of CRPF, were deployed in the Maoist zones between Burkapal and Chintagufa in Sukma district. In two recent attacks, 37 personnel have been killed in Maoist ambush. Following these incidents, the force has tried making amends and transferred at least six commandants and a DIG posted in Bastar region.

