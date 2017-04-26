Sukma attack: Will they remember us now, teen daughter asks

One of three bodies that reached Kolkata airport Tuesday. Source: Subham Dutta One of three bodies that reached Kolkata airport Tuesday. Source: Subham Dutta

ASI Sanjay Kumar was a role model for his two daughters and the pride of his father Rajendra Prashad, 83, who too had served in the CRPF. He was one of two jawans from Himachal Pradesh among the 25 killed in Sukma.

Between her tears, Sanjay’s teenage daughter Amisha Sharma, a 10+2 student, also expressed her anger. “People just come, shed some tears and give assurances. A few days later, maybe after a week, the families are left to their fate. Everyday, brave jawans are getting killed but the government and politicians just don’t do anything,” Amisha said.

Amisha said her father, who was last home for Holi, had always taken delight in the education of his daughters; the younger one, Kashish, is in class VII. “I was tongue-tied whenever I tried to speak to him,” Amisha said. “Despite being posted in tough areas hit by insurgency, never did he let the family feel his absence or feel that he was in a challenging job. He has laid down his life for the country but will his family be cared for or left to fend for themselves?”

District SP Sanjeev Gandhi and additional district magistrate (Kangra) Richa Verma escorted the body from the airport to his village, where he was creamted. Sanjay’s father, who had suffered a brain haemorrhage some time ago, attended the last rites .

The other jawan from Himachal Pradesh was head constable Surinder Kumar, 33, from Ner Chowk in Mandi district. He had left home only 10 days ago, after a holiday with his wife Kiran and daughter Iliena, 29, on the Wagah border. Relatives say Surinder Kumar had faced two Maoist encounters earlier.

