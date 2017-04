Constable Banmali Ram of Chhattisgarh, killed in Sukma, would have turned 30 in a week. He joined the CRPF in 2007 and got married in 2014. The couple have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Khushboo. Constable N P Sonkar of Rewa, MP, meanwhile, was married to Sunita and they have a son, Deepak, and a daughter, Sudha. He joined the CRPF in 2000.

