Sukma attack: Three mothers mourn sons, one newly married, one with wedding plans

One of three bodies that reached Kolkata airport Tuesday.

Three of the 25 CRPF men killed in Sukma were of West Bengal, each of them leaving behind grieving parents. At Bakultala in Cooch Behar, sub-inspector Krishna Kumar Das’s family had been celebrating his recent wedding when the news came. “We don’t know how to console his young widow. It’s not even a month ago that they got married,” said a relative. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Cooch Behar, visited Das’s family, announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to all three families and assured a job for a member of each.

At Atharanala village, also in Cooch Behar, constable Binoy Chandra Burman’s relatives struggled to console his mother Fulo Burman. “Neither his mother nor his wife is in a position to speak. His father has been ill for some time,” said Parimal Burman, his brother-in-law. Constable Arup Karmakar of Abhaypur, Nadia, was the younger son of a potato seller who had wound up his business after marrying off his two daughters. With his elder brother without a job, Arup was sustaining the family.

“I got the news yesterday but couldn’t gather the courage to break it to my mother. She came to know of it today, after relatives started coming in. She has been inconsolable,” said Animesh, the elder son. Arup had been planning to visit for a cousin’s wedding in July. His mother Chandana Kumari had been keen to get Arup married, a relative said. Arup, a graduate, joined the CRPF in 2014, trained in Bhubaneswar and Madhya Pradesh, and took his first posting in Chhattisgarh. “It was October 10, 2014, when he got the job, and we all felt financially secure. Now we have lost everything,” Animesh Karmakar said.

