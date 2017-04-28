Sukma attack on CRPF to avenge Odisha, Bastar ops: Maoists

CRPF personnel carrying bodies of deceased jawans after the ambush in Sukma. CRPF personnel carrying bodies of deceased jawans after the ambush in Sukma.

THREE DAYS after an attack on CRPF personnel in the Burkapal area of Sukma left 25 personnel dead and six injured, a spokesperson for the CPI (Maoist) has said that the attack was carried out in response to operations in Odisha and South Bastar in which Maoist cadres lost their lives.

In a six-minute audio press release, Vikalp, spokesperson for the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), said that “they were not violent” but had to carry out this “necessary violence” to stand for “exploited people”.

The audio release, also referring to the attack on a road opening party in Bhejji in Sukma on March 11 that left 13 CRPF personnel dead, said, “The Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee congratulates the leadership, commanders, cadre, and the revolutionary people involved in the attack. This is a continuation of the attack in Bhejji on 11 March. These are attacks carried out in self defence to protect the revolutionary struggle and Janatana sarkar.

Last year, the state and Centre carried out vicious attacks under Mission 2016, and this is a response to attacks in Odisha and South Bastar.”

Denying allegations of genital mutilation of the bodies of the CRPF personnel, the release said, “We are not violent. But in opposition to governments… we have to stand for the exploited people and carry out these necessary acts. We do not carry out any shameful acts with the bodies of the jawans killed in these attacks.”

