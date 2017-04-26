Sukma attack: Jawans cremated with state honours

One of three bodies that reached Kolkata airport Tuesday. Source: Subham Dutta One of three bodies that reached Kolkata airport Tuesday. Source: Subham Dutta

The families of the two slain CRPF jawans from Haryana today demanded that the government give a free hand to the security forces to deal with the Naxalites. As the last rites of CRPF ASI Naresh Kumar and Constable Ram Mehar, killed in the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, were conducted here with full state honours, the families demanded that the government deal with the Naxalites with an iron hand.

The bodies of the two martyrs, wrapped in the tricolour, were brought in bedecked vehicles to their native villages and a large number of people including from neighbouring areas paid homage. A gun salute was also given to them as a mark of respect.

ASI Kumar hailing from Jainpur village in Sonipat district of Haryana, and Constable Mehar, native of Kheri Man Singh village in Karnal district, were killed on Monday. Haryana Ministers Kavita Jain and Karan Dev Kamboj were among others present at the cremation of the two martyrs at Sonipat and Indri in Karnal, respectively.

MLAs of the area, senior CRPF officials and those of the civil and police administration were also present at Sonipat and Karnal. While consoling the family members of the martyr, Kavita Jain broke down and termed the Sukma attack as an act of cowardice.

Kamboj told reporters that the panchayat of Mehar’s native village has demanded that a stadium in the area be named after the martyr. The minister said the government will consider their demand.

Puran Chand, father of Mehar, said the government should give a free hand to the security forces to deal with Naxalites sternly. “Enemies hiding within the country have been killing our soldiers. The government must tackle this issue with an iron hand,” he added.

Mehar is survived by wife and a minor son and daughter. Kumar is survived by wife Rajbala Devi, a daughter and two school-going sons. Like Mehar’s family, Rajbala asked the Union government to take strict action against perpetrators of the crime. “If attacks by Naxalites are not stopped immediately they would keep inflicting heavy casualty on our forces,” she said.

