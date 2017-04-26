Sukma attack: He would have gone on a pilgrimage

He was posted in Sukma for the last four years and they have two sons: Anukalp and Aaroh, 5 and 3. He was posted in Sukma for the last four years and they have two sons: Anukalp and Aaroh, 5 and 3.

Constable Ashish Kumar Singh was planning to come home near Garhwa town, Jharkhand, and take his family to Vaishno Devi. They had their plans ready when news arrived of his death in an ambush. “They were supposed to go on May 5. Ashish was supposed to come home… It’s all God’s will,” Singh’s uncle Arun Kumar Singh said. Ashish was around five when his father died in 1994; since then his grandfather and uncle took care of Ashish and elder brother Chandan Kumar Singh, who is in the ITBP. Ashish joined the CRPF in 2010, Ashish and married Asha Devi in 2012. He was posted in Sukma for the last four years and they have two sons: Anukalp and Aaroh, 5 and 3. The CM has announced Rs 5 lakh for the family.

