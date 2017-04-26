Sukma attack: Before ambush, CRPF men were waiting for transfer  

Raghbir Singh’s wife breaks down in Amritsar. Rana Simranjit Singh Raghbir Singh’s wife breaks down in Amritsar. Rana Simranjit Singh

Among the 25 men killed by Maoists in Sukma Tuesday, many had completed their mandatory tenure in Chhattisgarh and were waiting for transfer orders. Some others had got their leave sanctioned but were held back because there was no reliever. Inspector Raghbir Singh, who apparently led the CRPF retaliation, would not have had to face the ambush had his reliever arrived in time. His family in Amritsar said he had been sanctioned leave but could not come home. His brother-in-law Sarvan Singh Kalsi says Raghbir would often tell him his hands were tied. “He would say give us a free hand and the force will finish Maoism in a matter of months,” Kalsi said. “Raghbir has worked in almost all sectors including Jammu and Kashmir. But this was his first posting in Chhattisgarh.”

Constable Manoj Kumar of UP, who was accompanying Singh, had been told his next posting would be in Delhi. “He was about to be transferred out as he had served more than four years in Chhattisgarh. He was excited about Delhi as it would be closer home in Muzaffarnagar,” said Ramesh Chand, his elder brother. The family said Manoj was waiting for a promotion before getting married. Constable Ranjeet Kumar, 32, was supposed to go on leave on April 20 to his home in Sheikhpura, Bihar. But his leave got cancelled. He had recently called his family to say he would come back on May 3 as new leave had been sanctioned.

“But now he will never come,” said his brother Ravinder, a construction worker in Bangalore. Ranjeet had been posted in Chhattisgarh three years ago. Saurav Kumar, 26, had only done hard postings in his six-year career, according to his family. Before Chhattisgarh, where he had served for one-and-a-half years, he was battling stone pelters and militants in Srinagar, said his family. His brother Gaurav says Saurav never liked his Chhattisgarh posting because of the conditions.

