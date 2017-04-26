Sukma attack: An inspector, a father and a sportsman

Inspector Raghbir Singh, father of two, had got his CRPF job in 1991 on the sports quota. Said his friend Balkar Singh: “He was a very good fast bowler; once, at practice, bowled Yuvraj Singh’s father Jograj three times in an over.” Raghbir’s brother Bikram Singh said, “We are proud of my brother. But Naxals had killed 76 jawans in the same state in 2007; the government did nothing since.” Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announced Rs 5 lakh for Raghbir’s family.

