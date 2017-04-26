Sukma attack: A father planning daughter’s wedding

CRPF personnel carrying the body of a martyred jawan after the encounter in Sukma. CRPF personnel carrying the body of a martyred jawan after the encounter in Sukma.

Naresh Kumar, ASI, was planning the wedding of his daughter Preet. “He had told me he would be back in two or three months,” his wife Rajbala said from their village, Jainpur, in Haryana. Naresh, 50, a Dalit, was killed in Sukma. Constable Ram Mehar of Kheri Mann Singh village of Karnal, was killed just one year to go for retirement. CM ML Khattar has announced Rs 50 lakh to both families. Naresh’s daughter Preet, 20, is the eldest of three. Her brothers are in school. Naresh was the sole bread-earner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now