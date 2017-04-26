Sukma attack: 5 years ago, bullets claimed his father 

The UP government has announced Rs 30 lakh each to the families of two CRPF men killed in Sukma. Constable Manoj Kumar of Muzaffarnagar joined CRPF months after his father had been shot dead near his house over an argument. “We lost two members in five years. We are proud of Manoj,” said elder brother Ramesh. Manoj wasn’t married. Head constable Kishan Pal Singh, 45, meanwhile, is survived by his wife Saroj Devi, seven siblings and father.

