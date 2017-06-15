Sukma attack: 14 Naxals arrested

Around 76 CRPF jawaans were securing the road and an under construction bridge between Dornapal and Jagargunda, when the attack caused by around 15o Maoists took place. (PTI) Around 76 CRPF jawaans were securing the road and an under construction bridge between Dornapal and Jagargunda, when the attack caused by around 15o Maoists took place. (PTI)

Fourteen naxals involved with the Burkapal attack were arrested on Wednesday from Chintagufa and Chintalnar areas by security forces, as reported by news agency ANI. The attack that took place in April this year in Chhattisgarh had led to the death of over 20 CRPF jawaans and left 6 others wounded. The incident that took place near Burkapal village, within Chintagufa police station limits is considered to be the deadliest Naxal attack on security forces this year.

Around 76 CRPF jawaans were securing the road and an under construction bridge between Dornapal and Jagargunda, when the attack caused by around 15o Maoists took place. Further reports suggested that the Maoists had looted weapons from the security forces they managed to get rid of and that there were also signs of genital mutilation.

The attack followed a similar attack on security forces in March this year, when 13 CRPF men were killed about 20 km from Burkapal area. The March attack was also carried out on forces associated with a road development project.

The attack in April had led to composite squads of District Reserve Guard (DRG), district force and Special Task Force (STF) being sent out in search operation in Chintagufa and Fulbagdi. In June, 34 Naxals were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack. Most of those arrested were from the lower rung squads of the Maoist outfits.

