Bar Congress leaders from entering villages for failing to keep loan waiver promise: Sukhpal Khaira to farmers

Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Wednesday appealed the farmers of the state to ban entry of Congress leaders in their respective villages for ditching them on complete loan waiver promise announced before the elections, as till now only the crop loan of cooperative societies have been waived off.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Khaira said that if he does not want to be called a ‘liar’, then he should implement the pre-poll promise of total loan waiver. He also asked Captain to apologise to the farmers publicly for the false promise.

“Captain has spread salt on the wounds of debt-ridden farmers by making false promises,” Khaira said, adding that now the government is not even waiving off the debt from private and public sector banks but only the crop loan taken from cooperative societies.

He also released a list of 312 farmers who had committed suicides in the past 10 months under the Congress regime.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App