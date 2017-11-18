Sukhpal Khaira refuses to quit, says ‘won’t be put under pressure by SAD, Congress’

MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo

LEADER OF Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Sukhpal Khaira has refused to resign from his post after the Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday dismissed his petition seeking quashing of summons by a Fazilka court to face trial in a drug smuggling case. Khaira claimed that a “mere summons does not make me guilty” and that he would not resign “under pressure” from other political parties when their own leaders were facing trials on serious charges.

When asked if he had spoken to the AAP leadership, he claimed the leadership was entirely “with him” and that he has “told them all the facts.” “I have done nothing wrong. When my party leadership and the MLAs of the party ask me to resign, I will not take a minute to leave my post. But I will not resign when tainted leaders of other parties ask me to,” he said.

Khaira told The Indian Express that the High Court order was “partially in his favour” as the court had quashed the non-bailable warrants issued in his name. He alleged that a rumour was being spread that he had gone “missing.” “I am right here standing in front of you and will continue to stand steadfast in the fight against corruption and drug menace,” he said.

Khaira said, “Our law points have been ignored by the High Court and I will discuss with my legal team on what should be our next course of action. The option to move the Supreme Court is there. However, the dismissal of my petition does not mean that I have been hanged, I have been punished or I have been sentenced and sent to jail. The position is as earlier that the court has summoned me. The legal fight is not over yet,” he said.

Later, addressing media persons at his official residence, Khaira said any person who was a whistleblower would have to face such consequences. “History is a witness that in Punjab, many people have had to face dire consequences. However, people such as (SAD president) Sukhbir Singh Badal are nobody to seek my resignation. People like Virsa Singh Valtoha, who has faced serious charges, have been asking for my resignation. Tainted people seeking my resignation should first resign themselves,” he said.

