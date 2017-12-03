Sukhpal Khaira: Punjab govt wants to finish me politically

MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express photo) MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express photo)

AAM Aadmi Party’s Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira on Saturday said the Amarinder Singh government’s desperation to “fix” him was evident in that senior Supreme Court advocate Mukul Rohatgi was paid Rs 25 lakh to appear against him in court despite the fact that no notice had been issued to the state.

Addressing a press conference with AAP’s state unit president Bhagwant Mann, Lok Insaaf Party president Simarjit Singh Bains and several AAP MLAs, Khaira said the Congress is trying all tricks in the book to finish his political career.

Asked why AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had not given any statement in his defence until now, Khaira said even Sonia Gandhi had never issued any statement defending Amarinder in cases he was facing. “Modi too has never spoken in favour of the cases faced by Badals,” he contended.

Khaira said he had been in regular touch with Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, and they had guided him in his legal battle. Bhagwant Mann said AAP’s list of candidates for the local bodies polls scheduled later this month would be finalised soon. Bains said his party had filed a petition in Punjab and Haryana HC demanding Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls to take place with other corporations.

