Sukhpal Khaira must quit as Leader of Oppn: BJP

The BJP leaders said that they had little hope that Kejriwal would act against Khaira. (File) The BJP leaders said that they had little hope that Kejriwal would act against Khaira. (File)

The BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Sukhpal Khaira as Leader of Opposition. Pointing out that the AAP had fought elections on the plank of drug menance, BJP said that AAP MLA's should convene a meeting of their legislature party and remove Khaira from the position of Leader of Opposition if he doesn't tender his resignation.

Addressing media persons here today, Punjab BJP vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal and party state secretary Vineet Joshi said that the development was not an ordinary one because Khaira has been issued summons by the court and not by an investigating agency or police. "The court has summoned Khaira after going through the evidence put before it. Hence, Khaira should tender immediate resignation from the post of the Leader of Opposition", they said.

BJP claimed that Khaira had got Gurdev Singh, who was convicted in the drugs case on Tuesday, nominated as the chairman of Dhilwan Market Committee. Grewal and Joshi also exhibited pictures and videos during the press conference in which Khaira and Gurdev were purportedly seen together and said this was enough evidence against Khaira. The BJP leaders said that they had little hope that Kejriwal would act against Khaira.

"This case is not only related to heroin smuggling, but also to the anti-national powers because when Gurdev Singh and his nine accomplices were arrested, mobile SIM cards belonging to Pakistan were recovered from them alongside gold and weapons," they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App