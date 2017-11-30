Khaira drug case: Resolution condemns Bains brothers for alleging bid to influence HC judge

CM Capt Amrinder Singh with his MLAs during the last day of Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) CM Capt Amrinder Singh with his MLAs during the last day of Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains for making “scandalous allegations” against a High Court judge for “political purposes and vested motives”.

The resolution, moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra in presence of Leader of the House, CM Amarinder Singh, and after the AAP and LIP MLAs staged a walkout. The resolution “deprecated” Bains brothers for their “casual and irresponsible manner” in which they “released an audio recording claiming it to be a conversation about payment of Rs 35 lakh to a Honourable Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in relation to a revision petition filed by AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira.”

It also urged the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to take suo motu cognizance of incident involving release of an audio tape by LIP MLAs.

The resolution said: “This House strongly condemns the wrongful involvement and scandalous allegations being made against the Hon’ble Judge which is clearly for political purposes and vested motives. The judiciary in India and its Hon’ble Judges are an irreplaceable pillar of democracy and merit our highest respect and deference.

“The House would urge and request the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the incident and further action as required which amounts to nothing short of impairing the majesty of law, obstructing the administration of justice and lowering the image and dignity of the court and its Hon’ble Judges in the eyes of public at large.”

As the resolution was read out, Khaira called it a “malicious attempt” and a conspiracy to “send out a message that Simarjit and I have disrespected the judges. The Chief Justice heard me out yesterday and assured me that justice will be meted out to me. I told him that I have immense faith in Supreme Court and High Court judges,” Khaira said in the Vidhan Sabha.

He called it a “painful and shameful incident”. “It is a part of well though through conspiracy. This is not the way to treat your colleagues. You can hang me, kill me, shoot me. CBI should probe me. You are playing very dirty games,” he alleged. Responding to Khaira, Brahm Brahm Mohindra said, “I am trying to defend your case.”

AAP leader Kanwar Sandhu pointed out that the copy of resolution was not given to the legislators. “When we were asking for a debate on the issue, we were denied. Now, this resolution,” he was heard pleading. As the Speaker read out the resolution for the final time to pass it, AAP and LIP members staged a walkout raising slogans.

Resolution stunned Cong MLAs too

The resolution left not just the AAP and LIP members stunned, but also took a number of ruling party MLAs and ministers by surprise. It appeared that even the Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh was not aware as he asked Mohindra to bring the government resolution for thanking the government for a smooth procurement of farmers produce by the government. Mohindra then rose from his seat and said there is another resolution.

Sources said the move by the government, to bring in the resolution was planned Tuesday evening and was worded by a functionary of a government department dealing with legal matters.

Nobody from the treasury benches rose to support the resolution. It was Mohindra, who spoke in its favour telling Khaira that he should have faith in the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to investigate he matter.

Another minister and senior member of Congress said, the way the resolution was presented and passed hurriedly, it did not send a good message, “Had it been discussed with us, we would have spoken on the resolution. It was just up to Mohindra to bring it and defend it.” said a minister who did not wish to be named.

Another minister was seen fuming at the resolution while coming out of the Assembly hall after the House was adjourned. He said, “I was shocked myself. I was never told about the resolution.” SAD members remained a mute spectator to the whole incident. Former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who had left the Assembly hall when the resolution was moved, called up The Indian Express later in the day to say that Akalis supported the resolution.

When asked how could they support the resolution after the session was over, he said, “We support the resolution as the AAP and LIP leaders have tried to malign the judiciary. We are against that.”

Tape seems fake, says Amarinder

Chief minister Amarinder Singh, while speaking to the media after the Assembly session said the audio tape was created by LIP and AAP MLAs. “It seems to be a created tape..siyasat vaaste (for political purposes) Now if for politics you are going to involve our judiciary then this is totally unacceptable. There are two institutes in India — defence services and judiciary in which people have confidence. If you use judges for politics that is not acceptable.”

He added: “They have created this tape. Have they not said the judge took Rs 35 lakh? We have asked the Chief Justice that this matter should be investigated. Asi suo motu layi Chief Justice nu keha. (We have requested the CJ for taking a suo motu notice.) It is in our resolution. If he has abused me..let him abuse me, shows his character. He is a man who is out of control. I have been told he has been foul mouthing me. Let him do that.”

