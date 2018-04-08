Sukhpal Khaira demands CBI probe monitored by HC into allegations levelled by DGPs

Sukhpal Singh Khaira said he was dumb founded to understand the double standards of Capt Amarinder Singh on the allegations made by Sidhu and SSP Moga, as he is retaining both of them in their important postings. Sukhpal Singh Khaira said he was dumb founded to understand the double standards of Capt Amarinder Singh on the allegations made by Sidhu and SSP Moga, as he is retaining both of them in their important postings.

Leader Of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira Saturday demanded a High Court monitored CBI inquiry into the serious allegations and counter allegations leveled by DGP rank officers of the Punjab Police. He also demanded a clarification from Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on how he can retain such officers at their current positions and that they should be asked to immediately step down from their positions.

Khaira, while speaking to media persons, said the allegations made by DGP (HRD) Siddharth Chattopadhaya that DGP Suresh Arora and Dinkar Gupta (DGP Intelligence) are shielding officers involved in massive drug trafficking are extremely shocking, alarming and devastating. He said these allegations are coming from an officer who has been handpicked by the High Court to probe drug-related involvement of high profile police officers.

The Leader of Opposition said he was amused how the mega drugs and illegal firearms case against the dismissed ASI Inderjit Singh was hushed up. He questioned whether it is possible to imagine that one ASI of Punjab Police was the kingpin of such massive drugs trafficking running into crores.

Khaira said STF Chief Harpreet Sidhu had named SSP Moga Raj Jit Singh as part of the ASI chain, but not only were the investigations nipped but Raj Jit continues to serve as SSP Moga. Khaira said if allowed to be investigated fairly, the names of many senior police officials at the DGP level are bound to surface.

He said he was dumb founded to understand the double standards of Capt Amarinder Singh on the allegations made by Sidhu and SSP Moga, as he is retaining both of them in their important postings.

Khaira said the allegations carry weight as the Punjab Police is known to falsely implicate people, a fact, being vindicated by the proceedings of Justice Mehtab Singh Gill Commission. Khaira said he himself is victim of false implication in an utterly false and frivolous drug related case. He said if a LoP and a DGP can be falsely implicated, one can imagine the plight of ordinary citizens.

