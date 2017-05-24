Sukhoi with 2 pilots missing near China

A Sukhoi-30 aircraft with two officers of the IAF on board was reported missing close to the China border within a few minutes of taking off from the IAF base in Tezpur on Tuesday morning. A search launched almost immediately had not yielded any result till late afternoon.

Tezpur-based Defence PRO Lt Col Shombit Ghosh said the aircraft, which was on a routine training mission, lost radio and radar contact with the IAF base around 60 km north of Tezpur, which is well within the Kameng region of Arunachal Pradesh that shares an international boundary with China. The aircraft took off from the Tezpur IAF base at around 10.30 am.

This is the second time that a Sukhoi-30 of the Tezpur base has met with trouble. A Sukhoi-30 crashed close to Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary in Nagaon district on May 19, 2015. Both pilots had managed to eject safely and returned to Tezpur.

