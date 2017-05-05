Sukhbir Singh Badal visits Paramjit’s kin, says govt should give Rs 1 crore compensation

Sukhbir Singh Badal. Sukhbir Singh Badal.

AFTER THE Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has now demanded that the Punjab government should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of martyr Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, apart from taking care of the education of the children and assuring a job to one of his wards after they attain maturity.

The martyr’s widow, Paramjit Kaur, has also asked the Punjab government to reconsider the compensation of Rs 12 lakh that was announced officially earlier and look at policies of the Haryana and Delhi governments towards martyrs’ families.

On Thursday, Sukhbir visited the residence of the the martyr, whose body was mutiliated by the Pakistan army when he was on patrol in Poonch’s Krishnaghati area in Jammu and Kashmir in Vein Puin village, and demanded that the government rename the village after him.

“The Punjab government must pay Rs 1 crore to the family as compensation and one member of family should be given a job,” said Sukhbir.

Earlier, leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly and AAP MLA from Dakha had also demanded that the government give compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family.

Talking to The Indian Express, Paramjit Kaur, wife of Paramjit Singh, said, “The Punjab government had given Rs 1 crore to the family of Sarabjit Singh and jobs for his both daughters. The Delhi government gives Rs 1 crore to a martyr’s family. The Haryana government gives Rs 50 lakh.”

She said, “I have three children. I have to look after them. We have only small agricultural land holding. So, the Punjab government should consider to raise compensation amount to Rs 1 crore and should promise job for all three of his children.” The Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab had announced Rs 12 lakh compensation for Paramjit’s family and job for one member.

The previous SAD-BJP government used to give Rs 5 lakh and job to kin of martyrs killed in war. Kullu DC offers to adopt martyr’s daughter

Shimla: In a rare gesture, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus has offered to adopt the daughter of martyr Paramjit Singh, who was killed and beheaded by the Pakistani Army on Monday.

Yunus, whose wife Anjum Ara is also an IPS officer posted as SP of Solan, said he would bear all expenses for the soldier’s daughter education and bringing up. ENS

