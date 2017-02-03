Sukhbir told to appear in court today

DISTRICT AND sessions judge, Faridkot, Satwinder Singh Chahal, on Thursday asked Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear in his court on Friday, February 3, at 9.30 am. ‘This is regarding the application filed against him demanding cancellation of his bail in a September 1999 poll violence case. Appeal of this case was pending in this court. Earlier, Sukhbir was served the first notice on January 27 and the second on January 30. Both notices came back unserved as the police had said that they were busy with VVIP duty of the deputy CM. Fairdkot SSP will ensure that the notice is served on Sukhbir in time so that he could appear in court on Friday to file his reply.

Meanwhile, complainant Naresh Sehgal, a journalist based in Kotkapura, who appeared in court on Thursday, demanded cancellation of Sukhbir’s bail plea as well as the order exempting him from appearing in court.

Sehgal also demanded issuing of warrant against Sukhbir. “Police should be directed to ensure his [Sukhbir’s] presence because it appears that he was intentionally not appearing in court despite the court notice having appeared in the media.”

Meanwhile, Sukhbir was acquitted in this case in April 2016 due to lack of evidence and a month later, Sehgal had filed criminal appeal in the sessions court against the former’s acquittal. Sukhbir had got himself bailed out in July by depositing bail bonds worth Rs 50,000 in this appeal case.