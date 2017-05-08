Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Sikhs to hold prayers to restore gurudwara land

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged Sikhs to adhere to the Akal Takth’s call to recite prayers at the nearest gurdwara for restoring to the community the land of Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahab in Haridwar on May 14. The SAD president said the gurdwara, associated with Guru Nanak Dev, was built near Har Ki Pauri, embankment of the Ganga in Uttarakhand, and demolished in 1978-79. The space is presently occupied by an office of Scouts and Guides.

He said the Shiromani Akali Dal would also take up the issue with the Uttarakhand government and work to ensure that the land is restored to the Sikh Sangat. He said the the Akal Takth head Gurbachan Singh had made this appeal following a request to this effect by a joint delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

He urged all Sikhs to sink their differences and collect on a common platform over this noble issue. “It is our earnest desire that the Sikh place of worship should be re-established at its original place,” he said. He also urged the Damdami Taksal, Nihang Singh organisaions, Nirmale Samparda, Nanaksar Samparda, Sabha societies and other Sikh bodies to come together for the cause.

