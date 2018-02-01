‘Suit Boot’ on other foot: BJP goes after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘expensive’ jacket

Rahul Gandhi at the concert with Meghlaya CM Mukul Sangma in Shillong on Tuesday. (Dasarath Deka) Rahul Gandhi at the concert with Meghlaya CM Mukul Sangma in Shillong on Tuesday. (Dasarath Deka)

The BJP on Wednesday paid Rahul Gandhi back in his own coinage by highlighting on Twitter that he had worn an “expensive” jacket at a concert in Meghalaya, where the Congress president launched the party’s election campaign on Tuesday.

Rahul had repeatedly said in campaigns that Narendra Modi’s government was a “suit-boot ki sarkar” — implying that the central government likes the rich — after Modi supposedly turned up attired expensively at an event attended by then US President Barack Obama. On Tuesday, Rahul was seen in a black jacket with a plaid collar at the Meghalaya concert titled Celebration of Peace, organised by the party.

A tweet on the @BJP4Meghalaya handle the same day said: “So @OfficeOfRG, soot (pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us.”

Below the tweet were two photographs — one of a model wearing a jacket with Burberry written at the top of the picture, the other of Rahul in Shillong, wearing a similar jacket. Burberry is a British fashion label.

As of 11.39 pm on Wednesday, @BJP4Meghalaya had kept the tweet pinned on its page, meaning tweets made later would not appear ahead of this post on the page.

The picture of the jacket gave a price — $995 (Rs 63,254). The price got inflated by the time BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav started tweeting about it. “Cong left NE poor n underdeveloped while their leaders roam around in 70K jackets,” he wrote.

During an interaction with the media on Wednesday, when Rahul was asked about the BJP’s post, he said: “I am not aware (of it).” About the jacket, he said: “Somebody gave that to me.”

Rahul targeted Modi again. He said he had never seen Modi hugging and talking to a poor man. “I have never seen him with poor people…. He had also criticised the Congress’s fundamentally pro-poor policies like MGNREGA and a farmer loan waiver,” he said.

The Congress recently released a slideshow of of Modi hugging world leaders. The accompanying captions had mocked him.

