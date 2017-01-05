Suicides of farmers: Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu to file affidavit

Madras High Court (Source: File) Madras High Court (Source: File)

Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu Government to file an affidavit within four weeks regarding steps taken by it to prevent suicides of farmers in the state. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar gave the direction on a plea by K K Ramesh, Managing Trustee, Tamil Nadu Centre for PILs, seeking directions for steps to arrest suicides of farmers and also to set up an expert committee to create awareness among farmers about latest technology in the agriculture sector.

Watch What Else Is making News

Several farmers have committed suicide in the last few years as they were unable to repay the loan they have taken from various financial institutions, the petitioner submitted.

“We would like the state government to place on record the steps which have been taken to prevent the suicides of farmers” the Judges said.

The petitioner, while referring to various media reports, submitted that due to failure of north east monsoon and south west monsoon for the past three years, agriculture in Tamil Nadu has been worst affected and those workers in the agriculture sector became jobless.

Crop failure has been reported in the Cauvery delta region due to water shortage, Ramesh submitted.

After reports came in the media that 13 farmers committed suicide over the last two months, a Central team went to Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts and had discussions with the affected families and the fellow villagers.

He also sought for a direction from the Court to set up an expert committees in each district to find out the reasons for the farmers suicides. The Court posted the case for further hearing to February 14.