Suicide threats have become ‘fashion’, says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File)

Strongly reacting to the suicide threats of small businessmen after a transporter killed himself alleging loss in business due to demonetisation and imposition of GST, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat on Tuesday said that suicide threats in the state is becoming a “fashion”.

At least 11 persons in past two weeks have threatened of committing suicide if their demands were not met. “Even today (on Tuesday) I received a suicide threat message from a tax evader…. Another person said that he would commit suicide if we don’t let him construct a road through forest land. It (suicide threat) is becoming a fashion in Uttarakhand,” he said.

“Ill practices like suicide must not be promoted…. Till now 11 persons have threatened of committing suicide if their demands are not fulfilled. Should the government provide any financial assistance to families whose members commit suicide? My government won’t encourage suicide” Rawat said, adding that no financial assistance would be provided to families of victims who commit suicide.

Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh was given to transporter Pandey’s family after his death. However, even after the request by BJP MLA Banshidhar Bhagat, the state government has not agreed to provide any further financial assistance to Pandey’s family.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App