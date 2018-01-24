Suicide threats becoming fashion: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Facing suicide threats by people across Uttarakhand after transporter Prakash Pandey consumed poison at the Dehradun BJP office, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday said such threats were becoming a “fashion”.

Pandey died on January 9 after consuming poison over business losses following demonetisation and implementation of GST.

Addressing the media, Rawat said at least 11 people had threatened to commit suicide in the past two weeks if their demands were not met. “Even today, I received a suicide threat message from a tax evader… Another person said he would commit suicide if we don’t let him build a road through forest land. It is becoming a fashion in Uttarakhand,” he said.

“Ill practices like suicide must not be promoted. My government won’t encourage suicide,” he said, adding that no assistance would be provided to families of suicide victims. An assistance of Rs 2 lakh was provided to Pandey’s family after his death.

