Suicide of Karnataka officer’s driver: Cricket bookie, MP’s bodyguard questioned

A cricket betting operative from Bengaluru, Fighter Ravi, and a police bodyguard, Channabasava, who works for BJP MP B Sreeramulu, have been questioned by police over the suicide of a driver of a Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) officer.

Prior to his death on December 7, driver K C Ramesh (30) had written a note stating that KAS officer L Bhima Naik had helped former BJP leader Janardhan Reddy and Sriramulu, BJP MP from Bellary, in laundering money for the November 14-16 wedding of Reddy’s daughter in Bengaluru.

The note claimed that Naik was trying to silence the driver to prevent disclosure of information regarding money laundered on behalf of the officer and his associates.

Investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department of Karnataka Police into the suicide of Ramesh has revealed attempts by Naik to exchange Rs 50 lakh in old currency for new currency, after the November 8 demonetisation, as a possible precursor to the death.

The CID has questioned Channabasava, Sreeramulu’s bodyguard, and Fighter Ravi, the cricket betting operator, after analysing Naik’s call records. The CID found frequent calls between the MP’s gunman and the KAS officer, and are trying to ascertain whether they involved the issue of money exchange.

The CID has also found that Naik was in frequent touch with Fighter Ravi as well. Sources said they had found the involvement of the betting operative in the case.

The investigations revealed that Ramesh was involved in at least one attempt at exchanging nearly Rs 50 lakh in old currency on behalf of Naik on November 17 in Ramanagar district of Karnataka.