Suicide by farmers records a fall in Marathwada

AS many as 161 distressed farmers ended their lives in the past two-and-a-half-months in Marathwada. Last year, the figure was 216 by March 15, which shows that the suicides have come down by 55.

According to the Aurangabad divisional commissionerate which keeps track of suicides in Marathwada, in the last two-and-a-half-months, Osmanabad has registered the highest number of 31 suicides, followed by Beed 30, Nanded 27, Aurangabad 21, Jalna 20 and Parbhani 14. Latur has registered the least number of 7 suicides by farmers.

District officials said compared to the past few years, the figure of suicides by farmers is much less this year on the back of a good monsoon and a slew of steps taken by the state government.

