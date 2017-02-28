22-yr-old jumps off Vashi bridge, dies

A 22-YEAR-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Vashi bridge Saturday afternoon, police said.

Feroz Shailu Mohammad Sheikh had attempted to take his life the previous day too, said the police. Sheikh was seen near the Vashi bridge, which connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, on February 24, performing namaaz. He then tried to jump off the bridge but was stopped by bystanders. People had then taken him back home, said the police.

“The next day, he did not say anything to his parents and left home. Around 2 pm, he jumped off the Vashi bridge into the Thane creek and drowned,” said an officer at the Vashi police station.

A fisherman recovered his body from the creek. An accidental death report has been filed at the Vashi police station.

The Vashi bridge has seen multiple cases of suicide attempts in the past. In April 2016, two minor boys, students of Class X, had jumped off the bridge, resulting in the death of one.