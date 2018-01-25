‘Suicide bomber’: J&K Police on alert after input on teen girl

The police communication spoke about “a strong input” that the girl from Maharashtra who is “in the Valley may cause a bomb explosion near or inside the Republic Parade venue in the Kashmir Valley’’. The police communication spoke about “a strong input” that the girl from Maharashtra who is “in the Valley may cause a bomb explosion near or inside the Republic Parade venue in the Kashmir Valley’’.

A Jammu and Kashmir police communication has alerted the force that an 18-year-old girl from Yerwada, Pune, may attempt a suicide attack on Republic Day.

In the communication from the Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, to all the top police officers, the forces have been asked to be on high alert.

The officials have been directed to ensure frisking of all women. They are tightlipped about other details of the girl or any militant outfit she could belong to. “Yes, we have received a communication about the possibility of the suicide attack by an 18-year-old woman. After the inputs, precaution is being taken at all the sensitive places,’’ a senior police officer said.

Sources in investigating agencies in Pune confirmed that the girl went through counselling by the Maharashtra ATS in December 2015 after she was found to be mentally set to go to Syria and join the Islamic State. She had been influenced by online propaganda operatives. Attempts were made by the ATS to de-radicalise her with the help of Islamic clerics. But in July 2017, she was found in New Delhi by investigative agencies while she was on her way to meet some persons in Jammu and Kashmir.

After questioning, the investigators sent the girl back to her family with a warning that she was highly “radicalised” and for “de-radicalisation” she needed counselling by Islamic scholars. Investigators had found that she had gone to Delhi without informing her family.

